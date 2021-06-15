Royal Ascot: Charlotte Hawkins cuts an elegant figure in cream belted dress



It is one of the glamorous events in the British social calendar.

And former MIC star Georgia Toffolo and GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins reduce critically elegant figures as they attended the primary race day at Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, on Tuesday alongside the likes of different stars resembling Simon Cowell, his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and his ex, Sinitta.

Toff, 26, who can be an everyday phase host on Good Morning Britain, seemed gorgeous in a pale blue dress with puff sleeves as she posed for snaps on the annual horse meet.

The TV persona teamed her stylish dress which additionally boasted a big ornamental bow with a floral fascinator and a cream bag, which was little doubt stuffed with necessities for her time out.

Toff opted for a glamorous coat of make-up and wore her hair up, whereas boosting her petite body with a pair of heels which featured a bejewelled bow on the entrance.

In the meantime, Charlotte, 46, seemed unimaginable in the midi quantity which featured a pop of yellow across the neckline and cinched her in on the waist.

She accomplished the look with strappy nude heeled sandals and carried a boxy cream purse along with her which featured a horse design on the entrance.

Charlotte accessorized with assertion silver earrings and wore her hair in an elegant low bun whereas choosing a glamorous make-up look.

In the meantime former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews made an look on the races sporting a wise black jacket, white waistcoat and gray trousers.

Having fun with the enjoyable! Animated Toff gave the impression to be having a good time on the race day

Spencer, 32, posed subsequent to an 8ft water fountain fabricated from 1000 recycled plastic glasses and inspired racegoers to hydrate all through the day.

Strictly’s Invoice Bailey additionally attended the star-studded occasion and seemed sensible in his three-piece swimsuit and black hat.

Royal Ascot is a part of an inventory of pilot occasions happening, permitting 12,000 revellers to attend, earlier than the doable lifting of all measures to curtail the Covid-19 pandemic in July.

Arrivals: Simon Cowell, 61, arrived together with his parter Lauren Silverman because the couple walked hand in hand

Stunning: Lauren seemed gorgeous in a lemon dress which she teamed with an elaborate floral hat

Racing submit! Simon arrived armed with a short case and a replica of the Racing Publish

Suave: In the meantime former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews made an look on the races sporting a wise black jacket, white waistcoat and gray trousers

Time out: Strictly’s Invoice Bailey additionally attended the star-studded occasion and seemed sensible in his three-piece swimsuit and black hat

Earlier this month, The Telegraph reported the Queen, 95, – an avid horse racing fan – wouldn’t attend this 12 months’s Ascot due to ongoing restrictions.

Ascot had been planning for an attendance of 4,000 a day. The brand new figure will permit all those that rolled over 2020 bookings to be accommodated with a ‘materials however not vital’ variety of tickets left over, in response to a monitor spokesperson.

The variety of spectators will probably be properly beneath the standard attendance of over 300,000 over the 5 days however the elevated quantity was welcomed by Frankie Dettori, whose 73 royal assembly victories have solely been bettered by Lester Piggott (116).

Radiant: Charlotte seemed unimaginable in the elegant dress as she confirmed off her nude bag with an apt horse design

Glamorous: The broadcaster turned heads in her vivid yellow fascinator which had a bow design

Dettori, who was main rider on the royal assembly for the seventh time final 12 months, stated: ‘There’s nothing higher than Royal Ascot with individuals. I do know it isn’t 60,000 (a day) nevertheless it’s higher than what we thought.

‘Final 12 months I used to be main rider at Royal Ascot and received three Group Ones, together with the Gold Cup. To have no person there to see any of that, it was like somebody had reduce my arm off.

‘These are the most important races we have right here and I received them in entrance of empty grandstands. It goes with out saying it wasn’t the identical.’

Thrilling: Royal Ascot is a part of an inventory of pilot occasions happening, permitting 12,000 revellers to attend

Sensible: Spencer, 32, posed subsequent to an 8ft water fountain fabricated from 1000 recycled plastic glasses and inspired racegoers to hydrate all through the day

Guests to the Royal and Queen Anne enclosures need to abide by a strict dress code, which doesn’t permit naked midriffs or strapless clothes, however for company in the Windsor and different enclosures the principles are extra relaxed.

With the clue in the identify, Royal Ascot is massively common with the monarchy and Her Majesty is often an everyday on the occasion. Earlier than the Covid-19 pandemic, she had attended yearly since ascending the throne.

Final 12 months, devoted Royal Ascot confirmed off their most interesting frocks and fascinators whereas celebrating the fourth day of the racing meet at residence.

Thirsty: Spencer posed for the cameras with a cheeky grin as he crammed up among the bottles

Even essentially the most dedicated followers had been left watching jockeys driving, sporting face masks, broadcast just about.

Among the many racing fans who stayed at residence was the Queen, who has been compelled to observe the occasion from Windsor Citadel for the primary time in her 68-year reign.

In an emotional notice shared final 12 months, Her Majesty praised the ‘valiant’ efforts of organisers and stated she is bound it can nonetheless be the ‘spotlight’ of the racing calendar, regardless of the ‘totally different’ circumstances.

Daring: The fact star – who’s married to radio presenter Vogue Williams – balanced on a chair to pour the water

Right here they’re! Sinitta, 52, arrives at Royal Ascot along with her mom Miquel Brown in sun-soaked situations