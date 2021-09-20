Royal Dutch Shell is selling its Permian Basin oil holdings to ConocoPhillips
HOUSTON – Royal Dutch Shell on Monday sold its oil and gas production in the Permian Basin, the largest US oil field, to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion in cash.
The deal marks a turning point for Shell, which has put considerable effort into developing the field since buying acreage from Chesapeake Energy nine years ago, boosting its production to nearly 200,000 barrels per day.
The sale is the latest sign that Shell, like other European oil companies, is under pressure to sell oil and gas production and move to clean energy production in response to growing concerns about climate change among investors and the general public.
The wave of acquisitions in the Permian Basin began in the wake of the 2020 pandemic as companies sought to cut costs. The scale of the Shell deal is similar to Conoco’s acquisition of Conoco Resources for $9.7 billion in October, a deal that made Conoco a major player in the Permian, which spans Texas and New Mexico. In April, Pioneer Natural Resources bought Doublepoint Energy for $6.4 billion.
With Shell’s acquisition of acreage, Conoco consolidates its position as a top-tier Permian producer along with Pioneer, Occidental Petroleum, Exxon Mobil and Chevron.
Shell’s sale of its West Texas Permian holdings, which provided an estimated 6 percent of the company’s global oil and gas production last year, was expected for months. Shell recently sold its stake in offshore oil and gas fields in Malaysia and the Philippines.
Shell has been talking about cutting emissions since 2017, and it has accelerated its shift to cleaner fuels over the past two years, though not enough to satisfy many environmentalists. In addition to the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, it has set a target of reducing oil production by 2 percent annually by 2030 through disinvestment and lower investment in exploration and production.
Shell plans to increase its investment in renewable energy and low-carbon technologies to about 25 percent of its budget by 2025.
At least some of the money from the asset sale goes to Shell’s power businesses, which include electric vehicle plug-in points, the battery business, and utilities. This week, Shell announced plans to build a biofuels facility in the Netherlands that will be used to make clean aviation fuel and renewable diesel, both made from used cooking oil and waste from animal fats.
At least some of the impetus for the shedding of Shell’s hydrocarbon assets came from a Dutch court ruling in May that ordered the company to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030 compared to 2019 levels , before the Covid-19 pandemic decimated the demand for oil and gas. . Shell is appealing the decision.
When Shell or other oil companies sell a field or petrochemical plant, the transaction does not automatically mean that global emissions will decrease as other companies regularly pick up production.
In a recently published article on LinkedIn, Shell’s chief executive officer, Ben van Burden, wrote that if Shell stopped selling transportation fuel, “it wouldn’t do the world a single help” because “people are going to other service stations.” But we’ll fill up our cars and delivery trucks.”
Shale, like the entire oil and gas industry, has gone through rocky times of late. The pandemic forced the company to cut its dividend last year. But with improving oil and natural gas prices, the company has returned to strong profitability, reporting earnings of $5.5 billion in the second quarter, up from $638 million a year ago.
Shell is retreating from the Permian as US shale oil production improves. The field produced 4.7 million barrels a day in August – more than 40 percent of total US oil production and an increase of nearly 400,000 barrels a day from January.
Stanley Reed Contributed reporting.
#Royal #Dutch #Shell #selling #Permian #Basin #oil #holdings #ConocoPhillips
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.