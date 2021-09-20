Royal Dutch Shell is selling its Permian Basin oil holdings to ConocoPhillips

HOUSTON – Royal Dutch Shell on Monday sold its oil and gas production in the Permian Basin, the largest US oil field, to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion in cash.

The deal marks a turning point for Shell, which has put considerable effort into developing the field since buying acreage from Chesapeake Energy nine years ago, boosting its production to nearly 200,000 barrels per day.

The sale is the latest sign that Shell, like other European oil companies, is under pressure to sell oil and gas production and move to clean energy production in response to growing concerns about climate change among investors and the general public.

The wave of acquisitions in the Permian Basin began in the wake of the 2020 pandemic as companies sought to cut costs. The scale of the Shell deal is similar to Conoco’s acquisition of Conoco Resources for $9.7 billion in October, a deal that made Conoco a major player in the Permian, which spans Texas and New Mexico. In April, Pioneer Natural Resources bought Doublepoint Energy for $6.4 billion.