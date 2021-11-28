Royal Enfield bring new bike in the new year Scram 411 smaller wheels an affordable version of Himalayan ADV

Image of Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been leaked on the internet. From which it can be guessed that how this bike will look like. According to the leaked image, the Scram 411 bike will be based on the Himalayan ADV.

The country’s well-known bike manufacturer Royal Enfield is preparing to launch many bikes in the coming days. But the biggest launch of Royal Enfield could happen in early 2022. In which Royal Enfield can launch Scram 411, an affordable version of the Himalayan ADV. Which will be affordable and road oriented. According to auto experts, the Scram 411 will be available for sale at showrooms from February 2022. Let’s know how special Royal Enfield’s Scram 411 will be.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 – The name of the new bike of Royal Enfield can be Scram 411. But it is yet to be officially confirmed. At the same time, in early 2022, the first launch from Royal Enfield will be of Scram 411. After which Royal Enfield will launch another bike.

Scram 411 image leaked – Even before the launch, a lot of images of Royal Enfield’s Scram 411 have been leaked on the internet. From which it can be guessed that how this bike will look like. At the same time, according to the leaked image, the Scram 411 bike will be based on the Himalayan ADV. In which the look of this bike can be quite similar. With this, Royal Enfield has left no stone unturned to make the Scram 411 fordable and road-oriented.

Possible Features of Scram 411 – The front windscreen, split seats, standard luggage rack and large front wheels are missing from the Royal Enfield Scram 411 like the Himalayan adventure bike. Rather, you will get smaller wheels, less suspension travel space and rear pillar grab handle in this bike. Which will make this bike a cruising machine to run on the highway.

How will the engine in Scram 411 – Royal Enfield may use the LS410, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC engine in this bike which can be of 411cc. Apart from this, changes can also be seen in transmission and gearing in Scram411. At the same time, the biggest feature of this bike will be its price. Which can be much less than the Himalayan.