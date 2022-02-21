Auto

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be available here in the budget of 50 to 90 thousand, the company will support the guarantee and warranty plan

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be available here in the budget of 50 to 90 thousand, the company will support the guarantee and warranty plan
The starting price of Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is Rs 1.48 lakh but you can buy it for less than half the price through these offers.

The cruiser bike segment of the two wheeler sector is known for its premium bikes with powerful engines which are most preferred among the youth who are fond of long journeys.

In which today we are talking about a popular bike in the cruiser bike segment, Royal Enfield Bullet 350, which is also the best selling bike of its company.

The starting price of Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is Rs 1.45 lakhs which goes up to Rs 1.60 lakhs when going to the top variant but you can take this bike home by buying it at a very low price through the offers mentioned here.

But before knowing those offers, you should have complete details of the features and specification of this Royal Enfield Bullet 350 so that you do not have to go anywhere else for this information.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, it has a 346 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 19.36 PS of power and 28 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Talk about the braking system, the combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel was given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 40 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of the bike, you know the complete details of the offers available on this bike in which you can buy this bike at half price.

On the BIKES24 website, the 2018 model of this Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been posted for sale, which has been priced at Rs 88,000, the company is also offering a plan of 1 year warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions. Is.

The 2016 model of this Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been posted on the DROOM website, which has been priced at Rs 73,500 and this bike is also getting a finance plan.

The 2011 model of this Royal Enfield Bullet has been posted for sale on the CARANDBIKE website which has been priced at Rs 50,000.


