Royal Enfield Bullet 350 with alloy wheels will be available here for just 91 thousand, the company will give 1 year warranty

If you are also a cruiser bike enthusiast, then know here the complete details of the offer to buy Royal Enfield Bullet 350 at a very low price.

The segment of cruiser bikes in the two-wheeler sector has become very big today in which from Royal Enfield to Jawa and from Bajaj to Honda have launched their long range of cruiser bikes in this segment.

In which today we are talking about Royal Enfield Bullet 350, which is a popular cruiser bike of its company.

But if you do not have such a huge amount to give at once, then you can take this bike home for just 91 thousand rupees through the offer mentioned here.

Today’s offer on Royal Enfield Bullet has been given by the second hand bike buy-sell website BIKES24 which has listed this bike on its site and priced it at Rs.91 thousand.

According to the information available on the company’s website, the model of this bike is 2017 and its ownership is first, this bullet has run 43,422 km so far and its registration is registered in UP14 RTO of Uttar Pradesh.

On buying this Bullet 350 bike, 1 year warranty and seven days money back guarantee is being given by the company with certain conditions.

According to this money back guarantee, if you buy this bike and you do not like it within seven days, then you can return this bike to the company after which the company will refund your full payment without any deduction.

After knowing the offers available on Royal Enfield Bullet, now you know the complete details of the features and specifications of this bike.

Royal Enfield has launched this popular bike Bullet 350 in the market with two variants, in which 346 cc engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology is given.

This engine generates 19.36 PS of power and 28 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, the combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Bullet 350 gives a mileage of 40.8 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.