Royal Enfield can win by filing ITR! Offer is till December 31, know- details

The last date to file Income Tax Return ie ITR is 31st December. Before this it is necessary to fill the ITR, if it is not done then you will have to pay the penalty. Meanwhile, a Common Service Center (CSC) has launched a unique offering wherein village level entrepreneurs are getting a chance to win a Royal Enfield Bullet. To participate in the offer, VLEs will have to file Income Tax Return (ITR) of more than Rs 1000 before December 31, 2021.

According to the information given on the Twitter account of Common Service Center, VLEs can also win commission up to Rs 1 lakh. According to the Income Tax Department, more than 4 crore taxpayers have filed income tax returns. The government is aiming to expedite the ITR filing process for FY 2011. The department said that over 46.77 lakh returns were filed in the last seven days till December 21. The department also recently disclosed that 8.7 lakh returns were filed on December 21 alone.

What are VLEs

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology manages the service centers in India. The objective of CSC is to provide internet related services at every nook and corner of the country. CSCs appoint Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) to carry out operations in their villages.

Read also: By investing Rs 50, you can get up to Rs 35 lakh from this scheme of Post Office; understand how

Deadline may increase

Let us tell you that the deadline for filing ITR is 31 December 2021. But if some media reports are to be believed, then this deadline can be extended even further. The reason for this is to file less ITR than expected in this financial year. According to the Income Tax Department, a total of 4,20,29,919 ITRs have been filed till December 23. Of these, 10,96,557 ITRs have been filed only on 23 December. These figures are less than last year’s numbers.