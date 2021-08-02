Royal Enfield cheapest bike Hunter 350 spotted during testing read full details

The country’s leading cruiser bike manufacturer Royal Enfield is about to launch its new bike Hunter Classic 350. But before that, the company’s second new bike Hunter 350 has been spotted during testing.

Seeing which it is being speculated that the company will launch both these bikes together. Along with this there is also a report that this Hunter 350 is going to be the cheapest bike of the company.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which was spotted during testing, clearly shows that the company is giving this bike a different design from the existing bikes, which has been prepared by combining a modern and retro style.

Talking about the design and features of the spotted bike, the circular design has been used the most, which can be easily seen on the headlamps, turn signals, mirrors and tail lamps.

According to the report of BIKEWALE, a website that gives information about the two-wheeler sector, this Hunter 350 bike is going to be the cheapest bike of the company so far. Along with this, this bike will also be the first such bike of the company, whose weight will also be very less with a low-height seat.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, according to the reports, the company is going to give 349 cc engine in this bike which will be with single cylinder. This engine can generate power of 20.2 bhp and torque of 27 Nm. With this, the company will provide a 5-speed gearbox. (read this alsoOnce the tank is full, it will take you from Delhi to Kashmir, this bike with strong mileage)

Another big information that has come out about the Royal Enfield Hunter is that the company can provide tripper navigation in this bike. Which till now has been given only in Meteor 350.

The Tripper Navigation System comes with a separate display that shows you the direction you are using for navigation to your destination. In this tripper navigation system, you will be able to use the Royal Enfield Key app as well as Google Maps.

No official announcement has been made by the company regarding the launch or price of the bike, but according to experts, the company is going to launch both these bikes this month.





