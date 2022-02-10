Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark Series Dual ABS Edition can be bought by paying 24 thousand, only this will be monthly EMI

If you want to buy the Best Bruiser Bike, then you can know here the complete plan to take Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark Series Dual ABS home in a very easy way.

The cruiser bike segment is a premium segment with upcoming bikes being the most preferred among adventure and long-travel enthusiasts.

In which today we are telling you the complete details of buying it in an easy way along with the details of the Dark Edition of Royal Enfield Classic 350, a popular cruiser bike of this segment with dual ABS channels.

The starting price of Royal Enfield Dark Series with Dual ABS Channel is Rs. 2,14,743 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) which when on road goes up to Rs. 2,38,042 but you can buy this bike for just Rs. 24000 through the easy down payment plan mentioned here. You can take it home by paying Rs.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 2,14,042 on it.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 24,000 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 7,016 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been fixed by the bank for 36 months with which the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent on the loan amount.

After reading this down payment plan, if you are planning to buy this bike, then know the complete details of this bike together.

,read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, it has been given a 349.34 cc single cylinder engine which generates 20.21 PS of power and 27 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes come in a small budget of only 55 thousand, gives big mileage up to 96 kmpl)

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in both its wheels, with which dual anti-lock braking system has been installed.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 41.55 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rate plans available on this Royal Enfield Classic 350 largely depend on your banking and CIBIL score which in case of a negative report can be changed by the bank.