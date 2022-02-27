Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available here for only 60 to 82 thousand, with 1 year warranty

Royal Enfield Classic 350 can be yours for less than half price, read full details of offers with this bike.

The cruiser bike segment is known for its premium and powerful engine bikes, but often people who like bikes of this segment are not able to buy them due to their high cost.

If you are also one of these people who have not been able to buy a cruiser bike due to low budget, then here we are going to tell you the complete details of the offers available on Royal Enfield Classic 350.

But before knowing about those offers, you should know the complete details of the features and specifications of this Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Talking about the engine and power of Royal Enfield Classic 350, the company has given a 349.34 cc single cylinder engine in it, this engine generates maximum power of 20.21 PS and peak torque of 27 Nm, with which 5 speed gearbox has been given. .

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear, with which a single anti-lock braking system has been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike gives a mileage of 41.55 kmpl which has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of the bike, you know the complete details of the offers available on it, in which you will be able to buy this bike for less than half the price.

,read this also– Take the Bajaj CT100 home for half the price with a full year warranty, get 89 kmpl of amazing mileage)

The BIKES24 website has posted the 2017 model of Royal Enfield Classic 350 for sale with a price tag of Rs 82,0000.

The company is also giving a plan of one year warranty and seven days money back guarantee on the purchase of this bike.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes with ABS give powerful mileage up to 84 kmpl with great styling at a low price, read details)

The 2015 model of this Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been posted for sale on the CARANDBIKE website which has been priced at Rs 68,000 with no plans to go with it.

The 2013 model of Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been posted for sale on the DROOM website which has been priced at Rs.60,000.

After reading the details of the three options mentioned here, you can buy any of the three bikes according to your budget and preference.