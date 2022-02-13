Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Stellar variant can be yours by paying 22 thousand, know here complete details of bike and EMI plan

If you like and want to buy Cruiser Bikes, then you can know here the affordable down payment plan of the stylish Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Stellar.

The cruiser bike segment is known to be an expensive and premium segment in the two wheeler sector of the country which is preferred by people who love adventure and long trips.

In which today we are talking about a popular bike in this segment, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, which is liked for its style.

The starting price of the Stellar variant of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is Rs 2,07,700 which when on road goes up to Rs 2,34,847 but here we are telling about the plan in which you can buy this bike at home with very easy down payment. can take.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy the Stellar variant of Royal Enfield Meteor 350, then the company affiliated bank will give a loan of Rs 2,02,129 on this bike.

After the loan amount is finalized, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 22,459 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 6,640 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on this bike has been fixed by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 6 percent per annum on this loan amount.

After knowing the down payment plan of the bike, if you want to buy it, then now know the complete details of its features and specification.

Talking about the engine and power of Royal Enfield Meteor 350, the company has given a 349 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates maximum power of 20.4 PS and peak torque of 27 Nm, with which 5 speed Gearbox is provided.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has installed disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which dual channel ABS system has been installed.

Talking about the features of the bike, the company has given features like Bluetooth, digital trip meter, smartphone charging point, navigation and fuel gauge in it.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Royal Enfield Meteor 350 bike gives a mileage of 41.88 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.