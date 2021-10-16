Royal Enfield’s adventure tourer Himalayan can be brought home for an EMI of Rs 4000; Royal Enfield Himalayan can come in EMI of Rs 4000 & Opportunity for personalization is also available, Know Details – Royal Enfield’s adventure tourer Himalayan can bring home in EMI of Rs 4000; Opportunity for personalization is also available

Royal Enfield’s adventure tourer bike Himalayan is a favorite, but with a deteriorating budget gap building up between you and it, then this news can help ease your dilemma. You can make it yours on Easy Monthly Installments (EMIs) instead of a lump sum amount. Pay 20% of the total amount (approximately Rs 50,000) of the bike (Himalayan – Miraj Silver) as down payment and bring it home at an EMI of Rs 4,000 per month.

However, according to this, you will have to pay this EMI for five years. In addition, interest rate at the rate of 8% will also have to be paid. However, the EMI will also depend on the CIBIL score of the financier and the customer. Contact your financier for more information on this. However, you can adjust the tenure of the EMI as per your budget and convenience, but doing so can increase or decrease the amount you pay.

Let us know that at present, the Miraj Silver variant of Himalayan is priced at Rs 2,42,463 (ex-showroom price in Delhi). Talking about the running cost of this vehicle, if you will drive this bike daily for 20 to 30 kilometers, then every month you will have to spend between Rs 1500 to Rs 2500 on oil.

Not only this, you can customize the bike according to you. This is because the company gives the customers the desired personalization opportunity. Bikers can give a new and different avatar to the bike by choosing many things on the front of style, protection and comfort. The good thing is that this option is also available online. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Df3chRemiyY

How to personalize RE bikes?: