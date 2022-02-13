World

Royal ice cream recall in NY due to possible listeria

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Ice cream products that were sold in New York have been recalled due to potential Listeria contamination. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. has expanded its recall to include all products manufactured at the facility within expiry.

Officials say all affected products will have the manufacturing plant number “CT121” or “CT#121”.The affected ice cream was distributed in retail stores in New York as well as Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, Louisiana, Florida, Texas, and New Hampshire.

The affected brands that were manufactured at the company include:

  • Batch brand pints, all flavors
  • Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties.
  • Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3 gallon tubs
  • New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs
  • Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints
  • Art Cream all pint Flavors
  • Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors
  • Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors
  • Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches
  • Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors
  • Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich
  • Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc , Vanilla & Coffee HG – only

The recall was initiated by Royal Ice Cream after FDA sampling revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may only experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

However, there have been no illnesses reported related to the product. Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. More information can be found on the FDA website.

