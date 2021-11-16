Royal wedding of daughter of Bihar late Bahubali leader Shahabuddin procession came in 200 vehicles cooks from UP-Bengal prepared dishes

Son Osama was married on 13 October 2021 to Ayesha of Siwan. Ayesha is a doctor by profession and has done MBBS from Aligarh Muslim University. Osama has come from London after studying law.

Famous former MP of Bihar and Bahubali leader Shahabuddin The daughter of Hera Shahab was married in a royal style on Monday with Dr. Shadman, a resident of Motihari in East Champaran district. For Nikah, the groom reached Pratappur of Siwan, Shahabuddin’s residence with a procession with more than two hundred vehicles. Shahabuddin was not in the daughter’s marriage, he died on May 1 in a hospital in Delhi due to coronavirus infection. However, the grandeur of the ceremony remained the same.

Many political personalities including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, former minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Jaap national president Pappu Yadav, RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav, former MP Girdhari Lal Yadav were also present in the marriage ceremony. Although CM Nitish Kumar was also invited, he did not turn up. Daughter’s marriage as well as son osama It also happened.

The venue was decorated in a grand manner to welcome the guests. Special vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes were prepared. For this, especially cooks and artisans were called from UP and Bengal. More than five hundred chulhas were used for cooking. The processions were welcomed with flowers at many places on the way. Preparations for the ceremony had been going on for months.

Shahabuddin entered the world of crime in the 1980s and after making his mark, entered politics in the year 1990 as an independent legislator. After this, Shahabuddin’s closeness with Lalu Prasad Yadav grew and in 1995, Shahabuddin contested on the ticket of RJD.

From 1996 to 2004, Shahabuddin won four Lok Sabha elections. Shahabuddin remained in jail for a long time in the acid attack. He died of corona virus last May.