Sports

Royals’ Michael A. Taylor is an early contender for catch of the year

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Royals’ Michael A. Taylor is an early contender for catch of the year
Written by admin
Royals’ Michael A. Taylor is an early contender for catch of the year

Royals’ Michael A. Taylor is an early contender for catch of the year

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

We hate to say that we saw the best catches of the year in early May when the season ends in October but sometimes we can’t help ourselves.

Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor just went to Spider-Man in the deep left-center field to snatch Cardinal catcher Andrew Nijner’s Homer. A real case to be the best that you will see throughout the year.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor catches a fly ball near Anthony Ridge of the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Kansas City, Mote on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor catches a fly ball near Anthony Ridge of the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Kansas City, Mote on Friday, April 29, 2022.
(AP Photo / Charlie Riddle)

Check it out:

Where’s the Jim Edmunds celebration if you need to ?! Performance time and athleticism are absolutely deadly this afternoon. What a catch!

Michael A. of the Kansas City Royals. Taylor # 2 ran first base against the Seattle Mariners during the eleventh inning at T-Mobile Park on April 24, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

Michael A. of the Kansas City Royals. Taylor # 2 ran first base against the Seattle Mariners during the eleventh inning at T-Mobile Park on April 24, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
(Steve Chambers / Getty Images)

Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael Taylor (2) tests his sunglasses before an MLB match between the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals on April 21, 2022, at Kaufman Stadium, Kansas City, MO.

Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael Taylor (2) tests his sunglasses before an MLB match between the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals on April 21, 2022, at Kaufman Stadium, Kansas City, MO.
(Keith Gillett / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We need to keep a montage of the best catches each month so that we can determine the best catches of the year. Although there is a real chance to stand alone towards the end of the season. Michael A. An incredible possession from Taylor.

READ Also  CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction - CSK vs SRH Playing 11

#Royals #Michael #Taylor #early #contender #catch #year

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment