Royals’ Michael A. Taylor is an early contender for catch of the year



We hate to say that we saw the best catches of the year in early May when the season ends in October but sometimes we can’t help ourselves.

Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor just went to Spider-Man in the deep left-center field to snatch Cardinal catcher Andrew Nijner’s Homer. A real case to be the best that you will see throughout the year.

Check it out:

Where’s the Jim Edmunds celebration if you need to ?! Performance time and athleticism are absolutely deadly this afternoon. What a catch!

We need to keep a montage of the best catches each month so that we can determine the best catches of the year. Although there is a real chance to stand alone towards the end of the season. Michael A. An incredible possession from Taylor.