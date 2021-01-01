rpf Drone Surveillance: Extra precautions are being taken by rpf to celebrate Independence Day

Highlights Railways will now be monitored by drones

Drones will stop people crossing the railway line

Criminals and drug addicts will also be curbed

Extra vigilance is being taken on Independence Day

Central Railway has now decided to make its railway tracks even safer. Under this, not only RPF personnel will monitor the railway tracks, but also drones under its supervision will be fully utilized.

On the one hand, the use of drones will curb crime on railway tracks, while on the other hand, it will help curb people who risk their lives across railway tracks.

Special preparations for Independence Day

The Railway Protection Force has also made preparations to prevent any untoward incident on the occasion of Independence Day. “We are using drones around railway tracks and railway tunnels to keep the Independence Day festival away from the shadow of terrorists and criminals,” Jitendra Srivastava, senior RPF officer of Central Railway, told NBT Online.

He said this is not the first time drones have been used. We have been using drones before. However, given the vigilance at the moment, it is being used more.

Look at those crossing the rails

These drones will be used by the RPF to intercept garbage near the railway tracks. In addition, drones will be closely monitored in areas where there are regular complaints of railway crossings.

The RPF will identify those places and close them, so that injured passengers can be rescued. Currently, drones will be flown at Thane and Kalyan stations.

Drones will be useful for RPF

In the current scenario, most of the government departments in the country are facing staff shortages. The Railway Protection Force is also not immune to this problem. Sometimes this problem becomes even more serious. In such a situation these drones would be very useful for RPF.

By reaching for the drone in front of RPF personnel at several places, they will be able to give the exact location of the incident, the number of criminals and other information. Which will enable RPF to easily control criminals and drug addicts.

