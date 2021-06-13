RPF personnel receives praise for saving man from falling under moving train



A Railway Safety Drive (RPF) constable was lauded by social media customers for saving a man from falling under a moving train in Mumbai. The CCTV footage of the incident, which was shared on Twitter by information company ANI, is now doing rounds on the web.

The incident befell at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai’s Kurla on Monday, because the passenger missed a step and fell whereas making an attempt to board a moving train. The CCTV footage exhibits the constable pulling the man up, stopping him from falling onto the tracks.

Have a look right here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A constable of Railway Safety Drive (RPF) rescued a man yesterday, at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai’s Kurla, who slipped whereas making an attempt to board a moving train

(Video supply: Central Railway PRO) pic.twitter.com/5S999FDqZO

— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

Lately, in an identical incident, an RPF Constable Pawan Kumar was praised on social media after he saved a man from falling under a moving train and getting crushed, at Mumbai’s Borivalli station.

The video of the constable’s heroic actions was shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter. The incident befell when the man misplaced his stability and fell whereas boarding the Dadar-Bhuj Particular train.