RPSC Admit Card 2021: Admit card released for Assistant Professor Exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download with these steps

RPSC Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the written examination to be conducted for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. candidates who have RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Now through the official website of the commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2021 can download.

The written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor will be held on 22 September, 23 September, 24 September, 28 September to 6 October and 9 October 2021. All the candidates to appear in this exam can download their admit card through these steps on the official website.

UP Anganwari Salary: Those working in Anganwadi in UP will now get more money, the government has set new standards

How to download RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of the commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: After that click on the link ‘RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2021’ appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Then the admit card login page will open in front of you. Here ‘Admit Card for Asst. Prof. (College Education) 2020″

Step 4: Now on the new page click on ‘Get Admit Card’. After that fill all the required information and click on submit button.

Step 5: Now you can download and take a print out of RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2021.

tell that RPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2021 All the candidates have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government to join. For more details candidates can check official notification.

Answer key of exam for recruitment to 2800 posts in UP released, here is the direct link to check