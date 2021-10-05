RPSC Admit Card 2021: Admit Card released for Head Master Exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download with these steps

RPSC Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the examination to be conducted for recruitment to the post of Headmaster Praveshika School (Sanskrit Education). All the candidates who have applied for this exam can now check the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Through RPSC Head Master Admit Card 2021 can download.

This exam will be conducted by the commission for the recruitment of 83 Head Master posts in the state. RPSC Head Master Exam It will be conducted on 11 October 2021 in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm. RPSC Head Master Exam Pattern Talking about, there will be a total of 2 papers in this exam. In the first paper 150 multiple choice questions of 300 marks will be asked from General Studies. Whereas, the second paper will have 150 multiple choice questions of 300 marks from General Awareness. Candidates will be given 3 hours to solve each paper. There will also be negative marking of 1/3 marks for every wrong answer. All the candidates can download their admit card from the official website through these steps to appear in the exam.

How to download RPSC Head Master Admit Card 2021

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the link ‘Admit Card for Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.)’ appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you. Click on the link ‘Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) 2021’ here.

Step 4: Then on the new page click on the link ‘Get Admit Card’.

Step 5: Now fill all the required information and click on submit button.

Step 6: Now you can download and take a print out of RPSC Head Master Admit Card 2021.

According to the official notice, the candidates appearing in the examination will have to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the state and central government regarding corona. Also, you will have to be present at the examination center by wearing a mask. Check official website for more details.

