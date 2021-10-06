RPSC admit cards released for head master exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Know here how to download

RPSC admit card 2021: To download the admit card, first of all visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC admit card 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the examination for the post of Headmaster. The commission will conduct the exam on October 11. The exam will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm. All concerned candidates can download their admit card from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or through Citizen App (G2C). Candidates can get their admit card through application number and date of birth.

How to download RPSC Headmaster admit card

First official website to download the admit card rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Go to

On the homepage of the website, you will find the link “Admit Card for Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) 2021”, click on it.

After clicking, a new page will open, on this page a link of ‘Admit Card for Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) 2021’ will be found, click on it.

Now a new page will open in front of you, here you have to login by entering the necessary details like application number and date of birth.

As soon as you login, your admit card will be displayed on the screen in front of you.

Now you can download it and take a print out of it.

The direct link to download the admit card is https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet.

RPSC Head Master Exam Pattern Talking about, there will be a total of 2 papers in this exam. In the first paper 150 multiple choice questions of 300 marks will be asked from General Studies. Whereas, the second paper will have 150 multiple choice questions of 300 marks from General Awareness. Candidates will be given 3 hours to solve each paper. There will also be negative marking of 1/3 marks for every wrong answer. The direct link to check the notification is https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PressNotes/D4D43F5A-A72A-43C7-AEAE-E78A4CEC4814.pdf.

