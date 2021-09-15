rpsc jobs: RPSC has issued admission card for 918 assistant professors recruitment, find out the date and salary of the exam – rpsc admission card 2021 out for assistant professor recruitment, direct link and salary here

Highlights RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Examination Admission Card Issued.

The exam will be of objective type.

A total of 918 Assistant Professor posts will be recruited.

RPSC Admission Card 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the admission letter for Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 (RPSC Recruitment Admission Card 2021) on its official website. Candidates who had applied for this recruitment (RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021) can now download their hall tickets from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.



Online application for Assistant Professor (College Education) started on 09 September 2020 and continued till 23 June 2021. A total of 918 vacancies will be filled through this RPSC Jobs drive. For which the candidates had applied for the post graduate degree in the relevant subject with at least 55 per cent marks and net pass candidates.

When will the examination be held (Date of RPSC Assistant Professor Examination)

The written examination for the recruitment of Assistant Professor by the Commission (Rajasthan Public Service Commission) will start from 22nd September and will be conducted till 04th October 2021. Whose admission card has been issued on the official website. The exam will be of objective type in online or offline mode. Check out how to download RPSC Recruitment Admission Card 2021 here-

RPSC Assistant Professor Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC mentioned above.

Step 2: On the main page you will find RPSC Assistant Professor Admission Card link, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the Assistant Professor 2022 link here.

Step 4: Here, click on Get Admission.

Step 5: Enter the login credentials.

Step 6: Your ticket will open on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and print it.

Pay scale

Candidates who get a job as an assistant professor will get a salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100.

