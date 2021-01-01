RPSC Notification 2021: RPSC has issued notification to fill these posts, here is the direct link to apply

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for 43 posts of Statistical Officer. Candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 02 October 2021. Candidates should note that online application for RPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Notification can be done from 03 September 2021. Master’s Degree in Economics with at least Second Division, or Master’s Degree in Statistics with at least Second Division, or Master’s Degree in Mathematics with at least Second Division in Statistics, or Master’s Degree in Commerce with Statistics at least Candidates having Master’s degree with not less than Second Division, OR at least Second Division MSc (Agriculture) Statistics from a University established by law in India or having foreign qualifications recognized by the Government as equivalent can apply for RPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Huh.

How to apply for RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021

Candidates can apply online through official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from 03 September to 02 October 2021 through official website of rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

To apply for RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification you have to click on ‘Apply online’ or login through https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in website and then on one time registration on the recruitment portal on OTR Click on to fill the online application. All the candidates are advised to take a print out of the online application after submitting the application.

Candidates between 21 to 40 years can apply for these posts. Age relaxation of 5 years will be given to the male candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes / Most Backward Classes / Economically Weaker Sections of Rajasthan State. At the same time, 10 years relaxation in age will be given to women candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes / Most Backward Classes / Economically Weaker Sections of Rajasthan State. The direct link to check the notification is https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/RecruitmentAdvertisements/5B7DC32EB1FC42609442D06721D742AC.pdf.

