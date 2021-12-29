rpsc ras Exam: RPSC RAS ​​Main Exam: Rajasthan Administrative Service Exam in February 2022, Check the Exam Sample and Curriculum – See rpsc ras Main Exam Date, Exam Sample and Course in Hindi here

Highlights The main exams will be held on February 25 and 26.

The exam will have 4 papers of 800 marks.

You will have 3 hours to solve each paper.

RPSC RAS ​​Main Exam 2022: The RPSC RAS ​​main exam has been announced, it will be held on 25th and 26th February 2022. Earlier, the prelim exam was held on October 27. There are about 7 weeks left till RPSC RAS ​​main exam. If you have passed the prelims exam, then of course you will be busy preparing for the main exam. However, your preparation will be incomplete until you have a thorough knowledge of the format and syllabus of the main exam. Here we will also give you complete information about the examination method and syllabus.



Sample of RPSC RAS ​​Main Exam

The RPSC RAS ​​Main Examination will consist of four papers. Three of these papers will be for general studies, while one paper will be for general Hindi and general English questions. Each paper of the main examination will have a maximum of 200 marks and will be of 3 hours duration. Therefore, the main examination will have a total of 800 marks. So the personality test (interview) of RPSC RAS ​​exam will be of 100 marks.

Paper I-History

Part A – History, Art, Culture, Literature, Tradition and Heritage of Rajasthan

Important places in the history of Rajasthan, important dynasties, their administrative and revenue system from prehistoric times till the end of 18th century.

Major events of the 19th and 20th centuries.

Heritage of Rajasthan.

Important works in Rajasthani literature and dialect of Rajasthan.

Saints, folk deities and eminent persons of Rajasthan.

Part B – Indian History and Culture

Indian Heritage.

Religious movements and religious philosophy in ancient and medieval India.

History, important events, personalities and issues of modern India from the beginning of 19th century to 1965 AD.

Indian National Movement.

Post-independence consolidation and restructuring.

Part C – History of the Modern World (up to 1950)

Renaissance and Reformation.

Enlightenment and the Industrial Revolution.

Imperialism and colonialism in Asia and Africa.

Consequences of World Wars.

Paper 2- Economics

Indian Economy-

Major sectors of the economy, banking, public finance, recent trends in the Indian economy, etc.

World economy-

Global Economic Problems and Trends: The Role of the World Bank, IMF and WTO.

The concept of developing, emerging and developed countries.

India in the global situation.

Economy of Rajasthan-

Agriculture, horticulture, forestry, dairy and animal husbandry in the special context of Rajasthan.

Industrial Sector- Development and Recent Trends.

Growth, development and planning in the special context of Rajasthan.

Recent developments and problems in the service sector of Rajasthan.

Major Development Projects of Rajasthan – Their Objectives and Outcomes.

Public-Private Partnership Model for Economic Transformation in Rajasthan.

Demographic situation of the state and its effect on the economy of Rajasthan.

Paper 3- Sociology

Sociology-

Development of Sociological Thoughts in India, Social Values, Caste and Occupation, Cultivation, Caste, Ashram, Purushartha and Samskara system, Secularism, Problems and Issues of Society, Tribal Community of Rajasthan: Bhil, Meena (Meena) and Garsia etc.

Management-

Scope and concept of management, functions of management, planning, organization, staff, direction, coordination and control, concept, process and decision making techniques.

Advertising in modern marketing concepts, product, price, location and marketing mix etc.

Objectives, concept of maximum funding, sources of finance – short and long term, capital structure, cost of capital.

Concepts and key principles of leadership and motivation, communication, recruitment fundamentals, selection, induction, training and development and evaluation system.

Accounting and auditing-

Financial Statement, Capital Management, Accountability and Social Accounting.

Meaning and purpose of audit, internal control, social, performance and efficiency audit.

Budget and budget control.

Paper-4 Hindi and English