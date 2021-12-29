rpsc ras Exam: RPSC RAS Main Exam: Rajasthan Administrative Service Exam in February 2022, Check the Exam Sample and Curriculum – See rpsc ras Main Exam Date, Exam Sample and Course in Hindi here
- The main exams will be held on February 25 and 26.
- The exam will have 4 papers of 800 marks.
- You will have 3 hours to solve each paper.
Sample of RPSC RAS Main Exam
The RPSC RAS Main Examination will consist of four papers. Three of these papers will be for general studies, while one paper will be for general Hindi and general English questions. Each paper of the main examination will have a maximum of 200 marks and will be of 3 hours duration. Therefore, the main examination will have a total of 800 marks. So the personality test (interview) of RPSC RAS exam will be of 100 marks.
Paper I-History
Part A – History, Art, Culture, Literature, Tradition and Heritage of Rajasthan
- Important places in the history of Rajasthan, important dynasties, their administrative and revenue system from prehistoric times till the end of 18th century.
- Major events of the 19th and 20th centuries.
- Heritage of Rajasthan.
- Important works in Rajasthani literature and dialect of Rajasthan.
- Saints, folk deities and eminent persons of Rajasthan.
Part B – Indian History and Culture
- Indian Heritage.
- Religious movements and religious philosophy in ancient and medieval India.
- History, important events, personalities and issues of modern India from the beginning of 19th century to 1965 AD.
- Indian National Movement.
- Post-independence consolidation and restructuring.
Part C – History of the Modern World (up to 1950)
- Renaissance and Reformation.
- Enlightenment and the Industrial Revolution.
- Imperialism and colonialism in Asia and Africa.
- Consequences of World Wars.
Paper 2- Economics
Indian Economy-
- Major sectors of the economy, banking, public finance, recent trends in the Indian economy, etc.
World economy-
- Global Economic Problems and Trends: The Role of the World Bank, IMF and WTO.
- The concept of developing, emerging and developed countries.
- India in the global situation.
Economy of Rajasthan-
- Agriculture, horticulture, forestry, dairy and animal husbandry in the special context of Rajasthan.
- Industrial Sector- Development and Recent Trends.
- Growth, development and planning in the special context of Rajasthan.
- Recent developments and problems in the service sector of Rajasthan.
- Major Development Projects of Rajasthan – Their Objectives and Outcomes.
- Public-Private Partnership Model for Economic Transformation in Rajasthan.
- Demographic situation of the state and its effect on the economy of Rajasthan.
Paper 3- Sociology
Sociology-
Development of Sociological Thoughts in India, Social Values, Caste and Occupation, Cultivation, Caste, Ashram, Purushartha and Samskara system, Secularism, Problems and Issues of Society, Tribal Community of Rajasthan: Bhil, Meena (Meena) and Garsia etc.
Management-
- Scope and concept of management, functions of management, planning, organization, staff, direction, coordination and control, concept, process and decision making techniques.
- Advertising in modern marketing concepts, product, price, location and marketing mix etc.
- Objectives, concept of maximum funding, sources of finance – short and long term, capital structure, cost of capital.
- Concepts and key principles of leadership and motivation, communication, recruitment fundamentals, selection, induction, training and development and evaluation system.
Accounting and auditing-
- Financial Statement, Capital Management, Accountability and Social Accounting.
- Meaning and purpose of audit, internal control, social, performance and efficiency audit.
- Budget and budget control.
Paper-4 Hindi and English
- Agreement and Disposal – Agree and break the agreement.
- Prefix – General knowledge, composition of words from prefixes and prefixes and separation of words from words.
- Suffixes – General knowledge, forming words from given suffixes and separating words and suffixes from words.
- Synonyms, antonyms, composite antonyms – semantics of a given word-pair, meaningful words for a phrase, word correction, sentence correction.
- Idioms – Proper use of idioms in sentences.
- Proverbs / Sayings – Meaning only.
- Glossary – Hindi equivalent of English words related to administration.
