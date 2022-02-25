RPSC RAS ​​Main Exam Date: Now the exam will be held on 20th and 21st March, Find out the important information – rpsc ras mains exam date announced check full details

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced new date for Rajasthan Administrative Service Main Exam (RPSC RAS ​​Mains Exam Date). The RAS main exam will now be held on March 20 and 21. New Admission Card (RPSC RAS ​​Mains Admit Card) will be issued to the candidates for the main examination. Tickets issued in February will no longer be considered valid. Admission tickets for the main examination will be issued on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can only download tickets from this website.

How To Download RPSC RAS ​​Mains Admission Card



Step 1: First go to the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admissions link on the website.

Step 3: Now submit the requested information.

Step 4: Your ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now and download.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on February 25 and 26, but the RPSC had postponed the paper due to the Rajasthan High Court’s pre-RAS order. Candidates for the main examination had also been demanding postponement of the examination for the last several days, in which case many students were relieved to have postponed the examination.

We tell you that Rajasthan has 3 phase examination for administrative services. In the first stage prelim examination is conducted. Candidates who have passed the pre-examination get the opportunity to sit for the main examination. At the same time, candidates who qualify for the main examination will have to attend the interview. Candidates who pass all the three stages are selected on the basis of merit. Finally, the documents of these candidates are verified, after which the list of eligible candidates is announced, the result of which we all know.