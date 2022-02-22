RPSC RAS ​​Mains 2021: Rajasthan Administrative Service RAS main exam will not be postponed, CM Gehlot said – rpsc ras mains 2021 will be on schedule, cm Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday rejected the demand of some candidates to postpone the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) main examination, saying it was a priority of the state government to complete all the recruitments within the stipulated time. The demand for postponing the RAS main exam is not justified. The RAS main exam will be held on February 25 and 26 and candidates are agitating in several parts of the state to demand its postponement. Many leaders, including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, have demanded that the exams be postponed.In a statement issued here on Monday, Chief Minister Gehlot said that it was the priority of the state government to conduct competitive examinations in a timely manner and complete all recruitment on time. He said that under this Rajasthan Public Service Commission and Rajasthan Staff Board are issuing recruitment calendars and conducting examinations accordingly.

The RAS Main Examination is being held on 25th and 26th February 2022 as per the calendar of RPSC. Most of the candidates appearing for the main examination want the examination to be held on time. Postponing the exam is not in the interest of most of the candidates as it will put financial and mental pressure on them. In such a situation, the demand of some candidates to postpone the main examination is not valid.

The Chief Minister said that in order to complete the three phases of RAS, Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Interview in one year, it is necessary to keep a gap of 90 to 100 days between the Primary and Main Examination. More distance than this puts extra stress on the candidates who are preparing, he said. Due to untimely conduct of RAS main examination, other competitive examinations of the recruitment calendar announced by RPSC are likely to be delayed.

Gehlot said, “It is unreasonable to say that candidates seeking extension of the date of main examination could not get full time for preparation due to changes in the syllabus of the examination as this explanation has been issued by the Central Government before the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.” A slight change in the curriculum is that it is a contemporary change according to the current situation. The newly added subjects are related to the old subjects and most of the syllabus of the examination remains the same. Therefore, the candidates appearing for the main examination will not face any problem.

Gehlot said that due to the commitment of the state government to complete the recruitment process in a timely manner, the present government has so far recruited one lakh youth in government departments and more than one lakh recruitment process is underway in various departments. .

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister’s Adviser Samyam Lodha and Congress MLA Ved Solanki had demanded postponement of the exam. Lodha tweeted, “Curriculum changes, three months of preparation time and essential books are not available in the market.” Requesting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to extend relief to the candidates by extending the date of RAS main examination. Several BJP leaders, including former chief minister Raje and MP Kirori Meena, have also demanded its postponement.