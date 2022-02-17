RPSC RAS ​​Mains Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan RAS Mains Admit Card 2022 issued, this is the link – rpsc ras mains admit card 2022 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, live link here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Main Examination 2021 (RPSC RAS ​​Mains Admit Card 2022). Candidates who have qualified for the prelim examination can now go to the official website of the Commission rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to check and download their tickets. Candidates are required to enter their application number and date of birth to download the admission card. You can see below how to download the ticket.As per the notification issued by the Commission (Rajasthan Public Service Commission), the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Main Examination 2021 (RPSC RAS ​​Main Exam Date) will be held on 25th February and 26th February 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates should follow the required guidelines regarding Corona virus (COVID 19). These include face masks, personalized hand sanitizers, social distillations, and more.

More than 20,000 candidates will appear for the main exam

RPSC RAS ​​Preliminary Examination was held on 27th October 2021 and results were declared on 19th November 2022. In which a total of 20102 candidates have been selected for the main examination. Those who have passed the main examination will be present for the interview.

How To Download RPSC RAS ​​Mains 2021 Admission Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Admission for Raj on the home page. State and sub. Service comb. Click on the link ‘Comp Exam (Main) – 2021’.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the ‘Get Admit Card’ link here.

Step 4: Now select the main exam and enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Admission card of RPSC Main Exam will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout and keep it with you for future reference.

There is a direct link to download the ticket

Exam sample

The examination will be conducted in a descriptive manner. The three-hour examination will consist of General Studies-I, General Studies-II, General Studies-III, General Hindi and General English questions. Each section will have 200 marks. The level of question paper will be senior secondary level or tenth. See Government Jobs (Government Jobs) Exam Calendar in Rajasthan here-