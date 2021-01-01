RPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for RPSC statistical officer recruitment at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will start the Statistical Officer Recruitment process from 3rd September. A total of 43 posts in the planning department will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of application form is 2nd October. The application forms will be available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notification issued by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the minimum age of the candidates to apply for these posts is 21 years and the maximum age is 40 years. The age of the candidates will be calculated from January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation of 5 years will be provided to the male candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections of Rajasthan State. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

A total of 43 posts of Statistical Officer will be recruited through this recruitment process. In which, 17 posts are for general category, 5 posts for SC, 9 posts for ST, 6 posts for OBC, 4 posts for EWS and 2 posts for MBC. Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary under Pay Matrix Level 12. Apart from the salary, the candidates will also get a grade pay of Rs 4,800.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan changed the way of teaching German language, the number of students increased from 80,000 to 18,500

To apply for these posts, candidates should have Master’s degree in Economics with at least Second Division, or Master’s degree in Statistics with at least Second Division, or at least Mathematics with Paper in Statistics from a recognized institute. Master’s Degree with Second Division, OR Master’s Degree in Commerce with Statistics with at least Second Division and other prescribed qualifications. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

In addition to the educational qualifications sought, candidates must also have experience in handling official statistics for at least one year in a government department or reputed commercial institution or university.

Candidates can apply online for recruitment to the post of Statistical Officer from 3 September 2021 to 2 October 2021 through the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Before applying, candidates must read the official notification and then apply.