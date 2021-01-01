RPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification released for Statistical Officer Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check here for complete details

RPSC Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) For recruitment in planning department has released its official website. https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in A notification has been issued on Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the recruitment from September 3. The last date to apply is 2 October 2021.

A total of 43 posts of Statistical Officer will be recruited through this process. In which, 17 posts are for general category, 5 posts for SC, 9 posts for ST, 6 posts for OBC, 4 posts for EWS and 2 posts for MBC. Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary under Pay Matrix Level 12. Apart from the salary, the candidates will also get a grade pay of Rs 4,800.

For RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021, the candidate should have a master’s degree in Economics / Mathematics / Statistics or M.Sc (Agriculture) Statistics degree. Apart from this, the certificate should be attested by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota or any competent authority. Also, candidates should have experience of handling this work for at least one year in government department or any other institute. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 40 years. However, reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Candidates can apply for the post of Statistical Officer from 3 September 2021 to 2 October 2021 through the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Before applying, candidates must check their eligibility. For more details candidates can check the official website.

