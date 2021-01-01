RPSC release notification for sarkari naukri exam detail, here is the direct link

RPSC: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2021 and Preliminary Exam Date for the Posts of Lecturer on its official website. Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2021 on 27th and 28th October 2021. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of RPSC for new updates.

All such candidates who have applied for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination- and Lecturer Posts can check RPSC RAS ​​Prelims Exam Date 2021 available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the short notification released on the official website, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination-2021 on 27/28 October 2021.

The commission has decided to conduct the written examination for Lecturer (Ayurveda and Indian Medicine Department) 2021 from 11th to 13th November 2021. Rajasthan Public Service Commission will release the Detail Exam Schedule for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2021 and Lecturer (Ayurveda and Indian Medical Department) 2021 on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of RPSC for new updates. The direct link to check the notification is https://www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PressNotes/826D04B7-386E-426C-A901-2DF2B1740AFE.pdf.