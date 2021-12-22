rpsc: RPSC Exam 2022 Calendar: Rajasthan Government Job Exam Calendar Released, RAS Exam In February – rpsc Recruitment Exam Calendar 2022 released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Rajasthan RPSC Exam 2022 Calendar Released.
- The RAS exam will be held in February 2022.
- Recruitment notification will be published soon.
Rajasthan RPSC Exam 2022 Calendar has been published on the official website of the Commission rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The main exam of RAS 2021 will be held on 25th and 26th February. RPSC RAS examination is being conducted to fill 988 posts out of which 363 vacancies will be filled for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts in Subordinate Services. However, nothing is mentioned about the RAS 2022 exam. You can check the exam schedule below.
Find out when the exam will take place
- RAS and Subordinate Service (Main) Examination-2021: 25-26 February: 988 posts
- Assistant Professor Scrutiny Examination (Broad Specialty) – 2021: 4th and 5th week of March, 1st week of April – 24 posts
- Assistant Professor Screening Examination (Super Specialty) -2021: 4th and 5th week of March, 1st week of April – 19 posts
- Assistant Agriculture Officer Scrutiny Examination-2021: First Week of May
- Chemist Scrutiny Exam (Ayurveda-Indian Medicine) -2021: Last Week of May
- Assistant Director Scrutiny Examination (Home Department) – 2021: Second Week of June – 3 posts
- Senior Scientific Officer Scrutiny Examination (Home Department) -2021: June 2nd Week: 3 posts
- Assistant Statistics Officer Examination (Department of Finance and Statistics) – In the second week of July
- Junior Geophysicist, Junior Groundwater Scientist, Technical Assistant Groundwater Department – In the first week of August
- Agriculture Officer, Agricultural Research and Assistant Agriculture Officer (Department of Agriculture) – In the last week of August
- Archivist, Research Fellow, Chemist (Department of Arts, Literature, Culture) – in September
- Assistant Electrical Inspector (Energy Department) – In October
- Assistant Prosecuting Officer (Prosecution Department) – In November
- Librarian (RPSC) – In December
