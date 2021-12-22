rpsc: RPSC Exam 2022 Calendar: Rajasthan Government Job Exam Calendar Released, RAS Exam In February – rpsc Recruitment Exam Calendar 2022 released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Highlights Rajasthan RPSC Exam 2022 Calendar Released.

The RAS exam will be held in February 2022.

Recruitment notification will be published soon.

Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment Exam Calendar 2022: RARajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the calendar of annual recruitment examination. The commission has announced a temporary schedule for the examinations to be held in 2022. According to the examination calendar issued by RPAC, recruitment examinations for various government jobs (government jobs) in Rajasthan will start from February 2022. RPSC RAS ​​Exam 2022 will be held on 25th and 26th February 2021. The commission has announced a provisional date for a total of 14 exams.



Rajasthan RPSC Exam 2022 Calendar has been published on the official website of the Commission rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The main exam of RAS 2021 will be held on 25th and 26th February. RPSC RAS ​​examination is being conducted to fill 988 posts out of which 363 vacancies will be filled for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts in Subordinate Services. However, nothing is mentioned about the RAS 2022 exam. You can check the exam schedule below.

Find out when the exam will take place

RAS and Subordinate Service (Main) Examination-2021: 25-26 February: 988 posts

Assistant Professor Scrutiny Examination (Broad Specialty) – 2021: 4th and 5th week of March, 1st week of April – 24 posts

Assistant Professor Screening Examination (Super Specialty) -2021: 4th and 5th week of March, 1st week of April – 19 posts

Assistant Agriculture Officer Scrutiny Examination-2021: First Week of May

Chemist Scrutiny Exam (Ayurveda-Indian Medicine) -2021: Last Week of May

Assistant Director Scrutiny Examination (Home Department) – 2021: Second Week of June – 3 posts

Also read: UPSC NDA, NA I 2022: Notification of UPSC NDA, NA 2022 issued, Women should also apply

Senior Scientific Officer Scrutiny Examination (Home Department) -2021: June 2nd Week: 3 posts

Assistant Statistics Officer Examination (Department of Finance and Statistics) – In the second week of July

Junior Geophysicist, Junior Groundwater Scientist, Technical Assistant Groundwater Department – In the first week of August

Agriculture Officer, Agricultural Research and Assistant Agriculture Officer (Department of Agriculture) – In the last week of August

Archivist, Research Fellow, Chemist (Department of Arts, Literature, Culture) – in September

Also read: UPSC CDS I 2022: UPSC CDS-I exam date announced, application for hundreds of vacancies open, see details

Assistant Electrical Inspector (Energy Department) – In October

Assistant Prosecuting Officer (Prosecution Department) – In November

Librarian (RPSC) – In December

RPSC Exam 2022 Calendar, check here