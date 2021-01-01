RPSC: RPSC RAS ​​2021: Rajasthan RPSC RAS ​​Pre-Exam Date Announced, Check Schedule and Vacancies – RPSC RAS ​​2021 Exam Date Announced, Exam Dates and Vacancies Check

Highlights RPSC RS Preliminary Exam 2021 Schedule Issued.

The exam will be held in October-November 2021.

There are more than 900 vacancies in the state.

Apply by September 02.

Date of RPSC RAS ​​Exam 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the date of State and Subordinate Services Joint Competitive Preliminary Examination 2021. Candidates can check the examination instructions on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for this exam was 27th August 2021 but now it has been shifted to 2nd September 2021. Interested candidates can still apply through the official website.



When will the exam be held (RPSC RAS ​​exam 2021 date)

In the dates of RPSC RAS ​​2021 examination issued by the Commission, Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Joint Competitive Preliminary Examination 2021 will be held on 27, 28 October 2021. The examination for Ayurveda and Indian Medical Lecturer will be held from 11 to 13 November 2021.

Selection process

The online application process for Rajasthan Administrative Service (RPSC RAS) has started from 4th August 2021. The exam will be of 3 hours for which 200 marks are fixed. Candidates who qualify in the Prelims Examination will be shortlisted on the basis of Personality and Viva Test followed by the Main Examination (RPSC RAS ​​Main).

Vacancy Details (RPSC RAS ​​Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 988 Rajasthan Administrative and Allied Service Officer vacancies will be filled by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) through this examination. According to reports, there will be reservations for EWS candidates in the RAS exam and such candidates will also get a discount in age and fees. Out of the total 988 posts, 363 posts are for state administrative officers, while others are for related services, of which 77 are for Rajasthan police services.

Rajasthan RPSC RAS ​​Prelims 2021 Exam Date Notice

