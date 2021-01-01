RPSC SI Admit Card 2021 Released: RPSC has released the admit card for Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector, here is the direct link and way to download

RPSC SI Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card of Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector Combined Competition Exam to be held on 13th, 14th and 15th September. If you are appearing in the exam, you can download Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card online from the website of RPSC.

The RPSC SI exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm. You can check exam date, time and center details on your Rajasthan SI Admit Card 2021. You can check the process to download Rajasthan SI admit card, exam pattern and other details below.

Candidates need to obtain 36% marks in each paper and 40% marks in aggregate will be considered as pass in the qualifying examination conducted by the commission. Those who qualify in the written test will be called for Aptitude Test and Interview followed by Physical Efficiency Test.

How to Download RPSC SI Admit Card 2021

Candidates firstly visit the official websitehttps://www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/ to download RPSC SI Admit Card 2021.

On the website ‘Admit Card for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam – 2021’then on ‘Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam – 2021’ then ‘Get Admit Card’ link will appear, click on it.

On clicking, a new page will open.

On the new page, you have to submit your application number and date of birth.

Now your admit card will appear on the screen in front of you.

Now you can take a print out of it and also download it.

The direct link to download the admit card is https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet.

RPSC had invited applications to fill 859 posts of Sub Inspector AP, Platoon Commander and Sub Inspector MBC in Rajasthan Police for TSP and Non TSP areas from 09 February 2021 to 09 June 2021 (EWS).

