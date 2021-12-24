rpsc si result: rpsc si result 2021: Rajasthan sub-inspector recruitment test results announced, how to check total 857 vacancies – rpsc sub-inspector si results 2021 rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Government results announced, step to check here
RPSC Sub-Inspector Result 2021: Learn how to check
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission mentioned above.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the results section.
Step 3: Here, click on the ‘RPSC Sub-Inspector Result’ link.
Step 4: The list of selected candidates will open on the screen.
Step 5: Check it out, download and printout with you for further reference.
However, the website is frequently down due to heavy traffic, so candidates should wait a while and re-check the results.
Vacancy details
Sub-Inspector AP (TSP) – 81 posts
Sub-Inspector AP (Non-TSP) – 663 posts
Sub-Inspector IB (TSP) – 01 post
Sub-Inspector IB (Non-TSP) – 63 posts
Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) – 11 posts
Platoon Commander (Non-TSP) – 38 posts
Total number of posts – 857
That’s the salary
It is to be noted that the Rajasthan Public Service Commission is recruiting for the post of Sub-Inspector / Platoon Commander (Home Department) for the State Police. A total of 857 SI posts will be filled in the state through this selection process. Salary and allowances will be paid as per grade pay 4200 and pay matrix level 11.
Direct link to RPSC SI Result 2021
Official website link
