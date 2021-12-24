rpsc si result: rpsc si result 2021: Rajasthan sub-inspector recruitment test results announced, how to check total 857 vacancies – rpsc sub-inspector si results 2021 rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Government results announced, step to check here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the results of Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination. Candidates appearing for the RPSC SI Examination 2021 (RPSC SI Examination 2021) can visit the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to view their results (Rajasthan SI Result 2021). Candidates can check their roll number in the PDF issued on the website. Candidates who have passed the preliminary examination will now be called for the main examination and then for the interview.

A total of 857 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector in Rajasthan Police will be filled through this recruitment drive. The recruitment test was conducted in two shifts from 13th September to 15th September 2021. The first shift was from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the second from 3 to 5 p.m. A large number of candidates sat for the exam. However, earlier the recruitment exam was scheduled to be held on 04 September 2021, it was postponed. How to check results, vacancy details and salary information can be seen below.



RPSC Sub-Inspector Result 2021: Learn how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the results section.

Step 3: Here, click on the ‘RPSC Sub-Inspector Result’ link.

Step 4: The list of selected candidates will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out, download and printout with you for further reference.

However, the website is frequently down due to heavy traffic, so candidates should wait a while and re-check the results.

Vacancy details

Sub-Inspector AP (TSP) – 81 posts

Sub-Inspector AP (Non-TSP) – 663 posts

Sub-Inspector IB (TSP) – 01 post

Sub-Inspector IB (Non-TSP) – 63 posts

Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) – 11 posts

Platoon Commander (Non-TSP) – 38 posts

Total number of posts – 857

That’s the salary

It is to be noted that the Rajasthan Public Service Commission is recruiting for the post of Sub-Inspector / Platoon Commander (Home Department) for the State Police. A total of 857 SI posts will be filled in the state through this selection process. Salary and allowances will be paid as per grade pay 4200 and pay matrix level 11.

