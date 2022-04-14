RR vs GT IPL 2022 Match Highlights: Rajasthan Royals lose by 37 runs, Gujarat Titans top the points table

IPL 2022 RR vs GT: In the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs on 14 April. In this match played at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson chose to bowl.

Batting first, Gujarat Titans scored 192 for 4 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Rajasthan Royals could only manage 155 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. With this win, Gujarat Titans reached the top of the IPL 2022 points table. At the same time, Rajasthan Royals slipped to the third place. Debut man Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson took 3-3 wickets for Gujarat Titans. Click here to view the complete points table.

Jos Buttler scored 54 runs for Rajasthan Royals. Apart from him, Sanju Samson scored 11, Shimron Hetmyer 29, Riyan Parag 18, Jimmy Neesham scored 17 runs. Apart from this, none of his batsmen could touch the double figure.

Earlier, Captain Hardik Pandya scored the highest runs for Gujarat Titans. He remained unbeaten on 87 off 52 balls. David Miller remained unbeaten on 31 off 14 balls. The two shared an unbeaten partnership of 53 runs in 25 balls for the fifth wicket.

Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal and Riyan Parag took one wicket each for Rajasthan Royals. However, Kuldeep proved to be quite expensive. He conceded 51 runs in 4 overs. Hardik Pandya had reached the top of the list of highest run-scorers in IPL 2022 during the match, but Jos Buttler again left him behind. Hardik now has 228 runs in 5 matches. Jos Buttler has 272 runs in the same match. Shivam Dubey has slipped to number three. He has 207 runs in 5 matches.

IPL 2022 RR vs GT: Ball by Ball Scorecard Click Here

In this match both the teams landed with these players. This was the playing XI of both the teams

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rossi van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Pranbhav Krishna.

By clicking here you can watch Dream11 of Rajasthan vs Gujarat match.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson.