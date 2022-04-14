RR vs GT IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction Dream 11 Fantasy Tips – RR vs GT Playing 11 Dream 11 Fantasy Tips: Expect an interesting match in Rajasthan and Gujarat, this can be the playing XI of both the teams

The 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is going to be played between Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans and Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on 14 April. Rajasthan Royals is on top of the points table. He has 6 points in 4 matches. Gujarat Titans also have 6 points in 4 matches, but are at number five on the basis of net run rate. The eyes of both the teams will be on winning this match.

So this match is expected to be interesting. The bowling attack of Rajasthan Royals this season has been one of the best. It will be a tough challenge for the Gujarat Titans batsmen with less experience to deal with the bowling of Rajasthan Royals. Gujarat Titans has been heavily dependent on young openers Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya in batting.

Matthew Wade is battling to score runs, while David Miller is yet to make a splash. In such a situation, new players Abhinav Manohar and Bisai Sudarshan will have to play more responsibly. Rahul Teotia, however, seems to be enjoying the role of ‘finisher’. The bowling unit of Gujarat Titans is quite strong.

In this match both the teams can go with these players. Here is the probable playing XI of both the teams

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jimmy Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Pranbhav Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Gujarat Titans: Rahmanullah Gurbaz/Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande.

You can count on Sanju Samson, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan and Devdutt Padikkal to make Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans dream 11 match.

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Dream11

Captain- Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain- Trent Boult, Wicketkeeper- Matthew Wade, Batsmen- Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron HetmyerAbhinav Manohar, All-rounder- Hardik Pandya, Bowlers- Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson.

Suggested Playing XI No. 2: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team

Captain- Devdutt Padikkal, Vice-Captain- Rashid Khan, Wicketkeeper- Jos Buttler, Batsmen- Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Abhinav ManoharAll-rounder- Hardik Pandya, Bowler- Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prashant Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin.