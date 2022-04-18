RR vs KKR IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction Dream 11 Fantasy Tips – RR vs KKR Playing 11 Dream 11: Rajasthan and Kolkata face to face for the first time in IPL 2022, this could be the playing XI of both

RR vs KKR Playing 11: The teams of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will meet on 18 April at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in 30 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Both the teams will face each other for the first time this season. Rajasthan Royals are currently at the fourth position in the IPL 2022 points table, while Kolkata Knight Riders are at the sixth position. Rajasthan Royals has played 5 matches so far in this season of IPL. Out of this they have won three, while Kolkata Knight Riders have played 6 matches so far this season. In this he has also won 3 matches.

Rajasthan Royals played their last match against Gujarat Titans, where they lost by 37 runs. Jos Buttler was successful in scoring 54 runs for Rajasthan Royals in that match.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders played their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where Sunrisers Hyderabad beat them by 7 wickets. Nitish Rana and Andre Russell scored 54 and 49 respectively for Kolkata Knight Riders in that match.

In the history of IPL, these two teams have played 24 matches against each other so far. In this, Rajasthan Royals managed to win 11 matches, while Kolkata Knight Riders have won the remaining 13 matches.

Since IPL 2020, Trent Boult has taken 78 wickets in 58 matches at an average of 21.71 and an economy rate of 7.69. Sanju Samson IPL 2022 started with a bang. He scored 55 and 30 in the first match.

However, after this he could only score 32 runs in the next three innings. Andre Russell has the highest strike rate among the players who have scored more than 1500 runs in IPL. He has scored 1879 runs with a strike rate of 178.61.

In this match both the teams can go with these players.

Probable Playing XI of Rajasthan Royals: joss butlerDevdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rossi van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Pranand Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Probable Playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakraborty.

Suggested Playing XI No. 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team

Captain – Shreyas Iyer, Vice Captain – Yuzvendra Chahal, Batsmen – Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wicketkeeper – Jos Buttler, All-rounders – Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Bowlers – Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Varun Chakraborty.

Suggested Playing XI No. 2: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team

Captain/Wicketkeeper- Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain- Andre Russell, Batsmen- Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, All-rounder- Pat Cummins, Bowlers- Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Prashant Krishna, Kuldeep Sen.