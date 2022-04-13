RR vs LSG IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction Dream 11 Fantasy 11 – RR vs LSG Playing 11: Jimmy Neesham can debut for Rajasthan, here is the probable playing 11 of both the teams

RR vs LSG IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction: The 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is to be played on 10 April at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 7.30 pm. Toss is to be held at 7 o’clock. In this match, where Lucknow Super Giants will enter the field with the intention of hitting a four of victory. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals would like to return the lost momentum.

This season so far the most successful batsman Jos Buttler can see a tremendous competition between Avesh Khan of Lucknow. Statistics show that Jos Buttler’s bat runs well against Avesh Khan. Jos Buttler has faced Avesh Khan’s 11 balls in two matches so far. In this, he has scored runs at a strike rate of 318. Jimmy Neesham can debut for Rajasthan Royals in this match.

In this match both the teams can go with these players. Here is the probable playing XI of both the teams

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jimmy Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Pranbhav Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gautam, Andrew Toy, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Can bet on Lewis or Yashasvi

Jos Buttler has scored 205 runs so far this season. He can do big again in this match. Yuzvendra Chahal Has taken 8 wickets so far this season. He too can repeat his performance. Appointing Evin Lewis or Yashasvi Jaiswal as captain can prove beneficial.

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for the Dream11 team of Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants:

Wicketkeeper – Jos Buttler, Lokesh Rahul, Batsman – Devdutt Padikkal (Vice Captain), Deepak Hooda, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis (Captain), All-rounder – Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Bowler – Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Trent Boult.

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for the Dream11 team of Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Wicketkeeper- Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson, Batsman- Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda (Vice Captain), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Captain), All-rounder – Jason Holder, Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult.