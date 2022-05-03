RR vs MI IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction Dream 11 Fantasy Tips – RR vs MI Playing 11 Dream 11: Bumrah can become a threat to Butler, Pollard will have to be alert from Chahal and Ashwin; This could be the playing XI of Rajasthan and Mumbai

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Playing 11 Team Prediction: The 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is to be played between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on 30 April. IPL 2022 has a double header on 30th April. This is the second match of the day.

It is to be played from 7:30 pm. Toss time is 7:00 PM. The match is to be telecast live on various channels of Star Sports. The live streaming of the match is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

In this match, Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians will have to be cautious from Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals. Pollard averages just 15 against Ashwin and 16.60 against Chahal. Both the legendary bowlers have made this Caribbean all-rounder their victim 5-5 times in the IPL.

At the same time, Mumbai Indians have the best bet in Jasprit Bumrah to stop the onslaught of Jos Buttler, who is wearing the orange cap and running in tremendous form. Jos Buttler averages just 12.25 against Bumrah. Bumrah has also made him his victim 4 times. Devdutt Padikkal and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson’s bat has also remained calm in front of him. Bumrah has so far bowled 18 deliveries to Padikkal and got out twice.

In this match both the teams can go with these players.

Probable Playing XI of Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prashant Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Probable Playing XI of Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Devald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah.

You can check out the suggested playing XI below to make Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians dream 11 match.

Suggested Playing XI No. 1: For Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper- Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (Captain), Batsman- Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Devald Brevis. All-rounder- Daniel Sams. bowler- trent bolt (Vice Captain), Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Sen.

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper- Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan. Batsmen- Suryakumar Yadav (Vice Captain), Rohit Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal. All-rounder- Ravichandran Ashwin. bowler- trent boltYuzvendra Chahal (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Sen.