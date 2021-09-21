rr vs pbks Match Highlights: Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs: Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs

Dubai

Young pacer Karthik Tyagi conceded just one run in the last over as Rajasthan Royals thrashed Punjab Kings by two runs in the Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Four runs were needed in the last over.

Punjab needed four runs in the last over to win. Tyagi scored just one run in the first three balls while Nicholas Puran (32) caught wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. Deepak Hooda (00) played the next ball empty and was then caught by Samson. The Royals needed three runs off the last ball to win but Fabian Lenlan (00 not out) was able to score only one run.

Thus, in pursuit of the Royals’ 186-run target, Punjab Kings Mayank Agarwal (67 off 43 balls, seven fours, two sixes) and skipper Lokesh Rahul (49 off 33 balls, four fours, two sixes) put on 120 runs for the loss of only four wickets. 183 runs were scored. Puran and Aiden Markram (26 not out) put on a 57-run stand for the third wicket to take Punjab to the brink of victory but they could not win.

Jaiswal made a strong start to Rajasthan

The Royals scored 185 runs in 20 overs with the help of young batsmen Yashvi Jaiswal (49 off 36 balls, two sixes, six fours) and Mahipal Lomror (43 off 17 balls, four sixes, two fours). The Royals were once in a position to post 200-plus but career best bowlers Arshdeep Singh (5 for 32) and Mohammad Shami (3 for 21) led the Punjab Kings to the death over.

Punjab bowlers made a comeback in the last over

The Royals managed just 21 runs in the last four overs. The Royals added just 19 runs after losing the last six wickets. Chasing the target, Punjab got off to a slow start. Lokesh Rahul was lucky in Chetan Sakaria’s second over when Lewis dropped him at the catch point. In the third over, Rahul hit the first four shots of the innings on Karthik Tyagi. Only 16 runs were scored in the first three overs.

Rahul got 3 lives

In the fourth over, Rahul hit 19 runs with two sixes and a four off Sakaria. However, in the next over of Morris, Rahul was given a second save by Ryan Parag at mid-on. Sakaria gave Rahul a third life in the next over of Mustafizur. Punjab managed to score 49 runs in the power play without losing a single wicket.

After that, Agarwal hit three fours in a row on Tyagi and then completed a half-century off 34 balls with two sixes on Morris. Rahul hit a four off Morris’s single to take the team to 100 runs. 25 runs were scored in the 10th over of the innings.

Rahul and Agarwal were dismissed early

When Sakaria returned for the second spell, Rahul hit a four but was caught by Tyagi in the same over. He faced 33 balls and hit four fours and two sixes. In the next over, Rahul Tewatia also caught Agarwal against Liam Livingston.

Punjab Kings missed the last over

Punjab needed 38 runs in the last five overs to win. Morris had just six runs in the 16th over. Nicholas Puran reduced the gap between the ball and the run with a four and a six off Mustafizur’s delivery. Punjab needed 18 runs in the last three overs. Puran and Markram took the team closer to the target but they could not win.

A strong start for the Royals

Earlier, Jaiswal got off to a good start with a 54-run partnership with Evin Lewis (36) for the first wicket and a 48-run partnership with Liam Livingstone (25) for the third wicket. Jaiswal opened the scoring with two fours in a row off Mohammad Shami, while Lewis hit a six off IPL debutant fast bowler Ishan Porel.

Punjab’s aggressive batting

Lewis showed aggression by hitting a four in Porrell’s next over. Lewis welcomed Deepak Hooda with two fours in a row. Lokesh Rahul gave the ball to Arshdeep in the sixth over and it was caught by Agarwal on Lewis’ extra cover. The Royals scored 57 for one in the power play. Jaiswal hit a four and a six in the first over off leg-spinner Adil Rashid but skipper Sanju Samson (04) caught wicketkeeper Rahul off a minor ball.

Lomer’s batting

Jaiswal completed the team’s century in the 11th over with a four by Harpreet Brar. Livingstone hit a four and a six on Arshdeep but the same fast bowler was caught by Fabian Allen. Rashid hit two sixes in a row on the way to Lomror but Jaiswal was caught by Brar to Agarwal. He faced 36 balls and hit two sixes and six fours.

Lomror hit 24 runs with two sixes and two fours in his 16th over targeting Deepak Hooda. Mohammed Shami sent Ryan Parag (04) into the pavilion, while Arshdeep caught Lomar at the hands of Markram.

Lomror hit 17 balls and hit four sixes and two fours. Shami sent Rahul Tewatia (02) and Chris Morris (05) into the pavilion in the next over, while Arshdeep bowled Chetan Sakaria (07) and Karthik Tyagi (01) in the last two balls of the innings to wrap up the Royals’ innings.