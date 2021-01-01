RRB Group D 2021 Exam: Admit card for Phase 1 exam can be downloaded from this website

Notification for downloading admit card may be issued soon for those who applied for government jobs under RRB Group D in railways. It is expected that just as CBT 1 of RRB NTPC was conducted, CBT 1 of RRB Group D will be conducted. Once the admit card is issued, it will be clear which candidate’s exam is to be held.

For this also computer-based test will be conducted in several phases, because the number of candidates is very high. Candidates should note that the guidelines issued along with the admit card should be strictly followed. If any candidate is found to be violating the rules, the Railway Board can also cancel his/her candidature. Candidates for rrc-wr.com You can also get updates from RRB Group D notification was released in 2019. Under this recruitment process, 103769 vacancies are to be recruited.

