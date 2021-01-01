RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: Admit card download direct link is here, check detail

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: There may be good news soon for those who applied for recruitment under RRB Group D for government jobs in railways. Admit card for these can be issued soon. Under this recruitment process, 103769 posts are to be recruited. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the computer based exam date for RRB Group D very soon. Earlier this exam was to be conducted from April to June. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Questions are asked in the exam from General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and Current Affairs. A total of 100 questions will be asked from all the subjects in RRB Group D exam. The candidates will be given 90 minutes to attempt these questions. RRB Group D There will be 1 mark for every correct answer in the exam, while there will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer. Explain that this exam will be conducted in 15 languages ​​apart from Hindi and English language.

