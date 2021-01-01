RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: Admit card download Direct link is here, check details

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: The admit cards of the candidates who have applied for the Government Jobs under Group D in Railways may be issued soon. Once the admit card is issued, it will be clear when whose exam is to be held. candidates who have RRB Group D Admit Card for appearing in the Computer Based Test 4 days before the exam for those who had successfully applied for the exam RRB You will be able to download through user id and password on the regional website.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

A total of 100 questions will be asked from all the subjects in RRB Group D exam. The candidates will be given 90 minutes to attempt these questions. RRB Group D There will be 1 mark for every correct answer in the exam, while there will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer. Explain that this exam will be conducted in 15 languages ​​apart from Hindi and English language.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

UPSC: IPS in first attempt and then IAS in second, Sameer Saurabh gives this advice for social media