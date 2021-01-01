RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: Admit card download link is here, check details

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: The admit cards of the candidates who have applied for the Government Jobs under Group D in Railways may be issued soon. Once the admit card is issued, it will be clear from when the exams are to be held. The candidates who had successfully applied for RRB Group D exam will be able to download the admit card for appearing in the computer based exam from the official website 4 days before the exam using user id and password.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

There will be 1 mark for every correct answer in the exam, while there will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer. Recruitment will be done on various posts of Assistant in Technical Departments (Electrical, Mechanical and S&T Departments). Candidates keep an eye on the official website for detailed information. Talking about the RRB Group D exam pattern, questions will be asked in this exam from Analogy, Data Sufficiency, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Relationship etc. in General Intelligence and Reasoning.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE