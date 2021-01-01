RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: Admit card download link is here, check details

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: Those applying for government jobs under RRB Group D in Railways can soon get good news from the Railway Recruitment Board. Admit card can be issued soon by the board. Once the admit card is issued, it will be clear when and whose exam is to be held. The exam date will be released before the issuance of admit card. It is expected that the admit card will be issued 4 days before the exam just like RRB NTPC.

A total of 100 questions will be asked from all the subjects in RRB Group D exam. The candidates will be given 90 minutes to attempt these questions. There will be 1 mark for every correct answer, while there will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer. RRB Group D The exam will be conducted in 15 languages ​​apart from Hindi and English language. In this exam, questions will be asked from Analogy, Data Sufficiency, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding etc. in General Intelligence and Reasoning.

