RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: Admit card to release soon for online exam at rrbcdg.gov.in. Check here for exam pattern and other details

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: There are various Group D posts to be recruited by the Railway Recruitment Board. The date of computer based examination for recruitment to these posts is likely to be announced soon. Earlier this exam was to be conducted from April to June but it was postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases across the country. Then the board had issued a notice and told that the Group D exam will be conducted only after the NTPC exam. For appearing in this exam, candidates will be able to download their admit card through user id and password on the regional website of RRB 4 days before the exam.

Through RRB Group D exam, Railways will recruit for various posts of Track Manager Grade 4, Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Mechanical and S&T departments). Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of Computer Best Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination. Let us inform that the Railway Recruitment Board had released the official notification for RRB Group D Level 1 Recruitment on 12 March 2019. There are 1,03,769 posts to be recruited through this recruitment process.

