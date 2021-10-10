RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: Check here Exam Schedule, syllabus and pattern rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: Railway Recruitment Board had released the notification to fill Group D posts in Railways. More than 1 lakh posts are to be recruited in railways through this recruitment process. Candidates are waiting for the release of exam date. After this CBT means Computer Based Test will be conducted. For this, the first notification will be issued that when the exam is to be held. CBT 1 will be conducted in multiple phases. Once the schedule of CBT 1 is released, the admit cards will be issued to the candidates.

Through RRB Group D exam, Indian Railways will recruit for various posts of Track Maintainer Grade 4, Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Mechanical and S&T departments). In this exam, questions will be asked from Analogy, Data Sufficiency, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Relationship etc. in General Intelligence and Reasoning. Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation, it will be mandatory for the candidates to wear a mask to appear in the examination. Apart from this, they will have to keep distance from other candidates and also have to keep sanitizer with them.

