RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: Check here RRB Group D Admit card download link – RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: RRB Group D Recruitment admit card, check this direct link can download from

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: Crores of candidates had applied to get government jobs in railways. Railways had sought applications in 2019 for recruitment to about 1.5 lakh posts under Group D and NTPC. After this, this year the Computer Based Test has been conducted for the candidates of RRB NTPC. Now CBT 1 of Group D candidates will be conducted. The link to download the admit card of the candidates who had applied for it will be released soon. Once the link is activated, it will be clear whose exam is to be held when and where.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key 2021: RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key, link will be activated here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

Earlier this exam was to be conducted from April to June. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates need to carry their admit card and photo identity proof to appear in RRB Group D exam. Please note that the candidates arriving late will not be allowed to appear in the examination. RRB Group D The exam will be conducted at various centers in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

UPSC: Even after four failures, she did not give up, then in the fifth attempt, Sanjita topped