RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: Download admit card from RRB website, check details

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: Candidates who have applied for Government Jobs in Railway are waiting for further process. Now the exam schedule has been released for the candidates who had applied for it. The date of issue of admit card for the candidates will be known after the schedule of the exam. Computer Based Test will be conducted for RRB Group D just like RRB NTPC. During this, the Kovid-19 protocol will be followed.

Once the admit card is issued, candidates will be able to download it from the official website of their respective RRB. More than one lakh posts are to be recruited through this recruitment process. After the release of the candidates admit card, check whether all the details given by them are correct or not, if there is any mistake in it then the candidates should immediately contact the concerned RRB.

