RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: download admit card from rrbcdg.gov.in, check status here

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: The admit card of the candidates to appear in the exam will be issued 4 days before the exam.
RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: For those applying under RRB Group D for government jobs in railways, they can soon get good news from the Railway Recruitment Cell. A notification regarding their admit card is expected to be released soon. The link to check the date of the exam and the details of the candidates will be activated before the release of the admit card. RRB Group D notification was released in 2019. Under this recruitment process, 1,03,769 vacancies are to be recruited.
RRB Group D The admit card of the candidates for appearing in the exam will be issued 4 days before the exam. The link to check exam city, exam date, mock test and travel pass will be activated before the release of the admit card. Earlier this exam was to be conducted from April to June. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
5:00 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the computer based exam date for RRB Group D very soon. The admit card of the candidates for appearing in the exam will be issued 4 days before the exam. The link to check exam city, exam date, mock test and travel pass will be activated before the release of the admit card.
4:50 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Railway Recruitment Salary
The selected candidates for the post of Senior Technical Assistant will be given a salary of Rs 35000 per month. Whereas, the selected candidates for the post of Junior Technical Assistant will get a salary of Rs 30,000 per month.
4:12 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Railway Recruitment Vacancy Details
A total of 14 posts of Technical Assistant will be recruited through this process. In which, 7 posts of Senior Technical Assistant (Civil) and 7 posts of Junior Technical Assistant (Civil) are included.
3:39 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Railway Recruitment 2021
Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant. Candidates can appear for the interview conducted for recruitment to these posts. The official notification is available on the official website of Konkan Railway, konkanrailway.com.
3:10 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics
In this exam questions will be asked from General Intelligence and Reasoning from Analogy, Data Sufficiency, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Relationship etc.
2:47 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Topics of Mathematics
In this exam, questions from Mathematics subject will be asked from the topics like Number System, Percentage, BODMAS, LCM-HCF, Simple and Compound Interest, Algebra, Profit and Loss etc.
2:25 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: RRB Group D Exam Pattern
A total of 100 questions will be asked from all the subjects in RRB Group D exam. The candidates will be given 90 minutes to attempt these questions. There will be 1 mark for every correct answer, while there will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer. Explain that this exam will be conducted in 15 languages apart from Hindi and English language.
2:05 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Questions will be asked from these topics
In RRB Group D exam questions are asked from General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness and Current Affairs.
1:44 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam will be conducted in these phases
RRB Group D exam consists of Computer Best Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination. The Examination Authority reserves the right to conduct CBT in single or multistage.
1:21 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Here’s the admit card
The admit card for appearing in the computer based exam will be issued to the candidates who successfully applied for the RRB Group D exam. Candidates will be able to download their admit card 4 days before the exam on the regional website of RRB through User ID and Password.
12:57 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam was postponed
Due to the rising Kovid-19 cases in the country, the board had postponed the examination by issuing a notice on 31 May. It was said in the information that information related to the examination will be given only after the improvement in the Kovid-19 situation.
12:30 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
12:02 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Board had issued this information
All the registered candidates are demanding to declare the exam schedule. The board had already informed that the Group D exam will be conducted after the RRB NTPC exam is conducted.
11:31 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Candidates raised this demand
Since the announcement of the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT 1 Final Exam Schedule, candidates are demanding to release the RRB Group D Exam Schedule.
10:50 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: So many candidates have registered
Railway Recruitment Board had released the official notification for RRB Group D Level 1 recruitment on 12 March 2019. There are 1,03,769 posts to be recruited through this recruitment process. Around 2.5 crore candidates had registered for the RRB Group D Exam.
10:22 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: National Level Exam
This recruitment is conducted to select candidates for various posts in Level-1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix. RRB Group D is a national level exam, which is conducted by RRBs on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC).
10:00 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: It will be released before admit card
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the computer based exam date for RRB Group D very soon. The admit card of the candidates for appearing in the exam will be issued 4 days before the exam. The link to check exam city, exam date, mock test and travel pass will be activated before the release of the admit card.
9:41 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam date to be announced soon
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the computer based exam date for RRB Group D very soon. Earlier this exam was to be conducted from April to June. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
9:20 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Vacant Posts
RRB Group D notification was released in 2019. Under this recruitment process, 103769 vacancies are to be recruited.
9:00 (IST) 6 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: These posts will be selected
Indian Railways conducts RRB Group D exam for recruitment to various posts of Track Maintainer Grade 4, Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Mechanical and S&T departments).
