RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: download admit card from rrbcdg.gov.in, check status here

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: For those applying under RRB Group D for government jobs in railways, they can soon get good news from the Railway Recruitment Cell. A notification regarding their admit card is expected to be released soon. The link to check the date of the exam and the details of the candidates will be activated before the release of the admit card. RRB Group D notification was released in 2019. Under this recruitment process, 1,03,769 vacancies are to be recruited.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates 2021: CHECK HERE

RRB Group D The admit card of the candidates for appearing in the exam will be issued 4 days before the exam. The link to check exam city, exam date, mock test and travel pass will be activated before the release of the admit card. Earlier this exam was to be conducted from April to June. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

UPSC: Did not get the desired rank in the first attempt, then Ankit Pannu topped in the second attempt