RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: Download admit card from rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: Admit cards for those who applied for government jobs under Group D in Railways are going to release soon. After the release of the exam schedule, it will be clear when the admit card will be issued. Actually the admit card will be issued 4 days before the release of the exam date. Candidates who have applied will be able to download their admit card from rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

A total of 100 questions will be asked from all the subjects in RRB Group D exam. The candidates will be given 90 minutes to attempt these questions. There will be 1 mark for every correct answer, while there will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer. Explain that this exam will be conducted in 15 languages ​​apart from Hindi and English language. RRB Group D Questions are asked in the exam from General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and Current Affairs.

