RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: Exam date to be announced soon. Download admit card with this link

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: RRB Group D exam date will be announced soon by the Railway Recruitment Board. The admit card of the candidates for appearing in the exam will be issued 4 days before the exam. All the candidates will be able to download their admit card through the regional website of Railway Recruitment Board.

Let us tell you that the notification of this exam was released in 2019. According to the notification, through this exam, various posts of Track Maintainer Grade 4, Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Mechanical and S&T departments) will be recruited. Candidates keep an eye on the official website for detailed information.

Talking about the RRB Group D exam pattern, questions will be asked in this exam from Analogy, Data Sufficiency, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Relationship etc. in General Intelligence and Reasoning. Questions from Mathematics subject will be asked from the topics like Number System, Percentage, BODMAS, LCM-HCF, Simple and Compound Interest, Algebra, Profit and Loss etc. Whereas, in General Intelligence and Reasoning, questions will be asked from Analogy, Data Sufficiency, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Relationship etc. Whereas, General Science consists of questions from Physics, Chemistry and Life Science of CBSE Class 10 level. In General Awareness, questions will be asked from subjects like Current Affairs, Science and Technology, Sports, Culture, Personality, Economics, Politics.

