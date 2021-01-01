RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: Exam date to be announced soon. Download admit card with this link
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Through this exam, various posts of Track Maintainer Grade 4, Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Mechanical and S&T departments) will be recruited.
RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: RRB Group D exam date will be announced soon by the Railway Recruitment Board. The admit card of the candidates for appearing in the exam will be issued 4 days before the exam. All the candidates will be able to download their admit card through the regional website of Railway Recruitment Board.
Let us tell you that the notification of this exam was released in 2019. According to the notification, through this exam, various posts of Track Maintainer Grade 4, Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Mechanical and S&T departments) will be recruited. Candidates keep an eye on the official website for detailed information.
Talking about the RRB Group D exam pattern, questions will be asked in this exam from Analogy, Data Sufficiency, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Relationship etc. in General Intelligence and Reasoning. Questions from Mathematics subject will be asked from the topics like Number System, Percentage, BODMAS, LCM-HCF, Simple and Compound Interest, Algebra, Profit and Loss etc. Whereas, in General Intelligence and Reasoning, questions will be asked from Analogy, Data Sufficiency, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Relationship etc. Whereas, General Science consists of questions from Physics, Chemistry and Life Science of CBSE Class 10 level. In General Awareness, questions will be asked from subjects like Current Affairs, Science and Technology, Sports, Culture, Personality, Economics, Politics.
11:36 (IST) 21 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam was postponed
Due to the rising Kovid-19 cases in the country, the board had postponed the examination by issuing a notice on 31 May. It was said in the information that information related to the examination will be given only after the improvement in the Kovid-19 situation.
11:15 (IST) 21 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Candidates raised this demand
Since the announcement of the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT 1 Final Exam Schedule, candidates are demanding to release the RRB Group D Exam Schedule.
10:53 (IST) 21 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Board had issued this notice
All the registered candidates are demanding to declare the exam schedule. This exam is likely to be conducted in the month of August. The board had already informed that the Group D exam will be conducted after the RRB NTPC exam is conducted.
10:31 (IST) 21 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: So many candidates have registered
Railway Recruitment Board had released the official notification for RRB Group D Level 1 recruitment on 12 March 2019. There are 1,03,769 posts to be recruited through this recruitment process. Around 2.5 crore candidates had registered for the RRB Group D Exam.
10:10 (IST) 21 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: National Level Exam
This recruitment is conducted to select candidates for various posts in Level-1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix. RRB Group D is a national level exam, which is conducted by RRBs on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC).
9:35 (IST) 21 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: It will be released before admit card
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the computer based exam date for RRB Group D very soon. The admit card of the candidates for appearing in the exam will be issued 4 days before the exam. The link to check exam city, exam date, mock test and travel pass will be activated before the release of the admit card.
9:09 (IST) 21 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam date to be announced soon
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the computer based exam date for RRB Group D very soon. Earlier this exam was to be conducted from April to June. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
8:44 (IST) 21 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Vacant Posts
RRB Group D notification was released in 2019. Under this recruitment process, 103769 vacancies are to be recruited.
8:16 (IST) 21 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: These posts will be selected
Indian Railways conducts RRB Group D exam for recruitment to various posts of Track Maintainer Grade 4, Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Mechanical and S&T departments).
